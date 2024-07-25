Occupiers attacked village of Podoly in Kharkiv region, man was killed. PHOTOS

Early in the morning on 25 July, Russian occupants shelled the village of Podoly, Kupiansk district.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Prosecutor's Office of the Kharkiv region.

"According to the investigation, on 25 July, around 5:15, the occupiers shelled the village of Podoly, Kupyansk district, with artillery. A 48-year-old man was killed," the statement said.

The prosecutor's office also provided details of the morning shelling of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi and Prykolotne.

It is noted that the enemy struck Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi with FAB-1500 from UMPK. At Prykolotne, the enemy used UMBM D-30 SN (unified interspecies planning munition, 30 cm caliber).

"In all of the above-mentioned settlements, only civilian infrastructure was damaged as a result of hostile shelling: residential buildings, commercial premises, shops, and cars," the prosecutor's office added.

