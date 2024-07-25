Construction of fortifications in Kherson region is 97% complete - Shmyhal. PHOTOS

The construction of fortifications in Kherson region is 97% complete. This year, the government has allocated more than UAH 2 billion to the region for the construction of fortifications.

This was stated by the head of the Cabinet of Ministers Denys Shmyhal, Censor.NET reports.

On Thursday, 25 July, the Cabinet of Ministers held an offsite meeting in the Kherson region. One of the main issues discussed at the meeting was the construction of fortifications.

"At the request of the Armed Forces Command, we are constantly building and improving defensive lines. The head of the RMA reported on the work in this area. In the Kherson region, the state of construction work is currently 97% complete," Shmyhal said.

The Head of Government noted that the construction of fortifications is a priority for every leader of the frontline regions. This year, the government has allocated over UAH 2 billion to Kherson region for its implementation.

