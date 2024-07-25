Driver and 15 men who tried to illegally leave for Moldova were detained in Odesa region - SBGS. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the outskirts of Pidhirne village in Odesa region, 15 men and a 22-year-old driver were detained as they tried to take them to the Ukrainian-Moldovan border.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

According to the border guards, the 22-year-old driver was looking for people to leave the country through a telegram channel. 15 men from different regions of Ukraine paid from $4,000 to $10,000 for the services of the "carrier".

According to the instructions, they arrived in the village and went to the border in a minibus, but were detained by border guards.

Reports of administrative offences were drawn up against the men under Part 2 of Article 204-1 of the Code of Administrative Offences - illegal crossing or attempt to illegally cross the state border of Ukraine. They face a fine or administrative arrest for 15 days.

The actions of the 22-year-old carrier were classified under Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine. The article provides for imprisonment for a term of three to nine years.

All cases were sent to court.

