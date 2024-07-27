Day in Donetsk region: occupiers hit 9 settlements with bombs and drones, three people were injured. PHOTOS

The enemy made 2,753 attacks on the frontline and residential areas over the last day. Kostiantynivka, Lyman, Novohrodivka, Toretsk, Ukrainsk, Novoekonomichne, Lysivka, Mykolaivka, and Predtechine villages came under enemy fire.

Pokrovsk district

In the Mariinka district, Maksymilianivka, Katerynivka, and Elizavetivka were shelled. The private sector of Kurakhove and Ostrichne is under fire. In Selydove, 7 industrial buildings and an infrastructure facility were damaged. Hrodivka and Ivanivka were hit by multiple rocket launchers.

According to the Donetsk regional police, drone attacks damaged a company in Ukrainske and a mine bus in Novohrodivka. There were no casualties.

Kramatorsk district

The occupiers attacked Kostiantynivka with an UMPB D-30SN bomb and artillery, injuring two civilians, damaging a private house, 5 apartment buildings, a social infrastructure facility, and a gas pipeline.

Russian troops dropped four aerial bombs on Lyman: a KPAB-1500 guided missile and three UMPB D-30 SN bombs. Two administrative buildings, a private house, a shop, and a gas pipeline were destroyed.

There are 9 damaged private houses in Mykolayivka and 5 in Predtechyne.

Bakhmut district

In the Chasiv Yar district, 7 private houses and 2 multi-story buildings were damaged. A house was destroyed in Siversk.

Russians strike Toretsk with a KAB-250 bomb with a UMPK module, injuring a man and damaging an apartment building

