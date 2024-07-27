ENG
Zelenskyy visited wounded soldiers undergoing treatment. PHOTOS

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the defenders of Ukraine who are undergoing treatment.

The head of state wrote about this on his Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

"I talked to the guys and awarded them with state awards. Thank you for the defense of Ukraine and your strength, for everything you do to ensure that our country survives!" Zelenskyy said.

It is not specified where the wounded soldiers are being treated.

