Occupiers attacked Dnipro and Nikopol districts: Houses and power lines damaged. PHOTOS

During the day on 27 July, Russian troops attacked Nikopol district in the Dnipropetrovsk region, and in the evening they attacked Dnipro district.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, it was noisy in Dnipro district in the evening. No one was injured in the attack.

The situation in the Nikopol district was also turbulent due to kamikaze drone and artillery strikes. The aggressor terrorised Nikopol, Chervonohryhorivka, Myrovka, and Pokrovske communities.

The shelling damaged 9 private houses, 4 outbuildings, a garage and a greenhouse. Two dozen solar panels were damaged. Power lines were damaged.

In addition, several fires broke out and were extinguished by rescuers.



The head of the RMA added that no people were injured.









