ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8300 visitors online
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine War
1 293 0

Occupiers attacked Dnipro and Nikopol districts: Houses and power lines damaged. PHOTOS

During the day on 27 July, Russian troops attacked Nikopol district in the Dnipropetrovsk region, and in the evening they attacked Dnipro district.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, it was noisy in Dnipro district in the evening. No one was injured in the attack.

The situation in the Nikopol district was also turbulent due to kamikaze drone and artillery strikes. The aggressor terrorised Nikopol, Chervonohryhorivka, Myrovka, and Pokrovske communities.

See more: Consequences of Russian attack on Hlukhiv: 14-year-old boy dies in hospital, 12 wounded. PHOTOS

Обстріл Дніпропетровщини 27 липня

The shelling damaged 9 private houses, 4 outbuildings, a garage and a greenhouse. Two dozen solar panels were damaged. Power lines were damaged.

Обстріл Дніпропетровщини 27 липня

In addition, several fires broke out and were extinguished by rescuers.

The head of the RMA added that no people were injured.

Обстріл Дніпропетровщини 27 липня
Обстріл Дніпропетровщини 27 липня
Обстріл Дніпропетровщини 27 липня
Обстріл Дніпропетровщини 27 липня
Обстріл Дніпропетровщини 27 липня

Author: 

shoot out (13086) Nikopol (686)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 