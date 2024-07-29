Customs officers prevented two attempts to smuggle ancient icons from Ukraine. PHOTO

Customs officers prevented the smuggling of ancient holy relics hidden in the personal belongings of citizens from Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Customs Service.

It is noted that at the customs post "Uzhhorod-Avtomobilnyi" on the border with Slovakia, inspectors of the Zakarpattia Customs recorded two cases of illegal export of ancient icons from Ukraine.

"In the first case, a resident of Kherson tried to smuggle a relic of the God Almighty (dating from the second half of the nineteenth century) through the 'green corridor'. In another case, a resident of Cherkasy region attempted to smuggle an ancient icon across the Ukrainian-Slovak border by getting into a car with a foreigner as a passenger. Customs officers found the ancient icon "The Blessed Virgin Mary in Red with Child" in the woman's personal belongings," customs officials said.

Both relics are depicted on a wooden surface and made using a unique iconographic technique.

Reports on violation of customs regulations under Part 1 of Article 483 of the Customs Code of Ukraine were drawn up against the Ukrainian citizens. The relics were seized and handed over to experts for examination as to whether they may be of cultural or historical value.

