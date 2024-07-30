Latvia hands over 100 drones to Ukraine, funded by Foreign Minister Braže’s half-marathon run. PHOTOS

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia will hand over 100 drones to Ukraine, purchased with funds raised by the head of the ministry, Baiba Braže, after running a half marathon this spring. The drones will be sent to Ukrainian defenders fighting near Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region.

It is noted that the drones were made in Latvia. The cost of one unit is about 1,000 euros.

The drones were named Lāčplēsis in honour of the country's legendary military leader Lāčplēsis. Ukraine's Ambassador to Latvia Anatolii Kutsevol, who was present during the handover, compared him to the Ukrainian ataman Ivan Sirko.

As mentioned above, this batch of drones will be sent to Ukrainian units fighting near Kramatorsk.

LSM.lv adds that Ukraine has already received more than 300 Latvian-made Irsis and Lāčplēsis drones for free.

What preceded it?

On 19 May, Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže took part in the Riga Marathon to raise funds for UAVs for Ukraine. The Latvian politician chose the half marathon. That day, Braže managed to raise 10 thousand euros. The fundraising for drones for the Ukrainian Armed Forces continued after the Riga Marathon.

