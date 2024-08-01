Fence construction is completed on Latvian-Belarusian border. PHOTO

Latvia has completed the construction of a 145-kilometre fence on the border with Belarus, worth more than €125 million.

this was reported by the Latvian public broadcaster LSM.

The main work on the 112 km of land border was completed last year, and this year construction continued on the water sections.

The contractor will now continue to work on the necessary accompanying infrastructure and on solutions for the two areas where the fence is not provided.

Roads for light vehicle patrols (approximately 40 km) and patrol bridges-trails (15 km) are being built in the areas where the fence was previously erected. Five towers are also being erected and access roads to them are being built.

In addition, a road is planned to be built along Lake Richu, which will allow border guards to respond quickly to possible violations. The fence-free sections are expected to be completed by mid-2025.

