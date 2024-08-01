Wreckage of "Shahed" in Kyiv region hit house of Russian oppositionist Ponomarev, - mass media. PHOTOS
The house of former State Duma deputy and Russian opposition leader Ilya Ponomarev was damaged in an attack by 'Shaheds' in Kyiv region.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
The day before, police said that a husband and wife were wounded in a drone attack in one of the districts of Kyiv region. They were hospitalised in a Kyiv hospital. Two private houses were also damaged.
Sources of "UP" said that it was about Ilya Ponomarev and his wife.
Ponomarev wrote on social network X: "Today seems to be my second birthday. The fifth attempted attack was the most unconventional and most successful, against which it was difficult to defend. But fuck them! I'll write the details later".
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password