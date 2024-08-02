Taras Parkhomuk, a taekwondo coach from Lutsk, died fighting for Ukraine. PHOTO

Taras Parkhomuk, a taekwondo coach from Lutsk, was killed near Robotyno in Zaporizhzhia.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Taekwondo Federation of Ukraine.

"We are saddened to inform you that our colleague, a coach from Lutsk Taras Parkhomuk, was killed while performing a combat mission," the statement said.

According to the Lutsk City Council, Taras Parkhomuk served under contract as a member of a military unit of the National Guard of Ukraine as a commander of the instructor's department (instructor) of the training section.

"Junior Lieutenant Taras Parkhomuk was killed on 25 July while performing a combat mission to protect the territorial integrity and independence of Ukraine near the village of Robotyno, Zaporizhzhia region," the statement said.

On Saturday, 3 August, at 10.30 am, the funeral service for Taras Parkhomuk will be held at the Holy Trinity Cathedral in Lutsk. The hero will be buried in the cemetery in the village of Zaborol.

Read also on Censor.NET: Oleksandr Tsebriy, former mayor of Uman and commander of the machine gun platoon of the 58th Separate Mechanised Brigade, was killed in action against the occupiers



