As result of Russian attack on Ukrainians, administrative building of health care facility and houses were damaged. PHOTOS

Today, on 4 August, Russian troops shelled the town of Ukrainsk in the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the Selydove CMA, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, Russian troops shelled the town of Ukrainsk with artillery on Sunday at around 4:30 am.

As a result of hostile shelling, the administrative building of the healthcare facility and 6 private residential buildings were damaged.

It is noted that no one was injured or killed.

