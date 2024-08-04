Consequences of enemy shelling in Kherson region: 13 people were injured, houses were damaged. PHOTOS

Yesterday, the Russian military cynically continued to shell the right-bank Kherson region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police.

As noted, as a result of the shelling, 13 civilians, including a 12-year-old boy, sustained injuries of varying severity. Four apartment blocks and 11 private houses, a shop building, an outbuilding, and four vehicles, including an ambulance, were also damaged.

The regional center, Antonivka, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Bilozerka, Zymivnyk, and Pryozerne were under enemy fire in the Kherson district. In the Beryslav district, the enemy attacked Lvove, Mykhailivka, Dobrianka, and the district center itself.

Read: Occupants attacked a child and ambulance crew with a drone in Kherson region











