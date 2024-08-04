Explosions occurred in occupied Luhansk, fire broke out at machine-building plant - head of RMA Lysohor. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On Sunday afternoon, 4 August, explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied Luhansk. After that, a fire broke out on the territory of the machine-building plant where the invaders repair and store military equipment.

The head of the Luhansk Regional Military District Administration, Artem Lysohor, wrote about this in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

He noted that the invaders' information resources claimed 12 explosions in occupied Luhansk.

According to Lysohor, the fire broke out on the grounds of a machine-building plant in occupied Luhansk.

"Usually, the invaders repair and store military equipment there. We can probably say that they were repairing and storing it," the official wrote.

Russian media and social networks also reported that on the afternoon of 4 August, explosions were heard in occupied Donetsk and Makiivka.

Watch more: Explosion in temporarily occupied Luhansk. VIDEO