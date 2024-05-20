Explosion in temporarily occupied Luhansk. VIDEO

A powerful explosion took place in the temporarily occupied Luhansk.

According to Censor.NET, footage posted on social media shows a tall column of smoke above the epicentre of the explosion.

As a reminder, in the towns and villages of Luhansk Oblast, which are located near the frontline and have been occupied by Russia since 2022, the invaders have cut off mobile communications and are installing payphones.

This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Artem Lysogor, on Telegram.

"In the towns and villages occupied in 2022 near the frontline, Russians have long since switched off mobile communications. The alternative is payphones, which they install on the streets of the settlements," he said.

In particular, 27 such payphones have already been launched in Sievierodonetsk, Lysychansk, Kreminna and Syrotyne.

"One for several thousand people. You can use them to call numbers within the same locality and try to call emergency services," added Lisogor.

As reported, the invaders installed equipment in the temporarily occupied Melitopol that allows them to listen to telephone conversations.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the occupiers have deployed and installed more than 2,000 Russian mobile network towers in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

