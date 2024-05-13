Enemy ammunition depot explodes in temporarily occupied Sorokyne, Luhansk region. VIDEO
In occupied Sorokyne, Luhansk region, explosions are heard at an enemy ammunition depot.
According to Censor.NET, a video showing a fire in a warehouse and explosions was posted online.
"Sorokyne, Luhansk region. The enemy's bookmaker is crackling sweetly," the commentary to the video reads.
