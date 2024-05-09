Armed Forces will receive first batch of shells within framework of Czech initiative in June - Pavel

The first batch of almost 180,000 ammunition will be delivered to Ukraine in June. Further contracts will be concluded for a five- to six-figure number of shells.

As Censor.NET informs, the President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel told about this in an interview with the German TV channel ARD.

"I and our Prime Minister Petr Fiala assume that the first batch of almost 180,000 ammunition units will be delivered in June, and further contracts will be concluded for a five- to six-figure number of shells," Pavel said.

As for the delay, according to Pavel, it was due to the competition that arose because many parties were aware of the Czech's efforts to urgently find the shells. Ukraine's partners had to openly talk about this initiative in order to involve as many countries as possible in these efforts, Pavel explained, but in this way they also "opened their cards", which Russia took advantage of.

Russia is much stronger than Ukraine, and despite the support of the West, the moment is approaching when the human resources of the Armed Forces and support among the Ukrainian population will increasingly limit Ukraine's efforts.

"In this situation, and I have been talking about this for a long time, it is important to support Ukraine in every possible way, so that it can make it clear to the Russian aggressor that there is no point in continuing the war, that Russia will not achieve any further military successes. Because as long as Russia has at least some hope for success, she has no reason to hold peace talks," the Czech president believes.

It will be recalled that earlier EU High Representative Josep Borrell stated that the first deliveries of ammunition collected at the Czech initiative are expected at the end of May - beginning of June this year.