Russian military truck marked "Z" lies upside down on sidewalk in occupied Luhansk. VIDEO

In occupied Luhansk, a drunken occupier driving a military truck caused an accident and turned his vehicle upside down.

According to Censor.NET, a video from the scene of the accident was posted on social media.

"And this is Luhansk. A drunken Russian soldier in a 'Ural' drove off the roadway onto the sidewalk and overturned," the commentary to the video reads.

