Fire breaks out near oil depot in Rostov region of Russia. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On Sunday, 4 August, a massive fire broke out in Azov, Rostov Region, Russia, near an oil depot.

This is reported by local Telegram channels, Censor.NET informs.

The resources write that tyres and rubbish in an open area first caught fire. Later, the flames spread to the auto parts warehouse.

The fire is reported to be 5,000 square metres in size. The fire is being fought by 90 specialists and 27 pieces of equipment.

Local authorities say the fire could spread to a nearby oil depot.

At the same time, some local Telegram channels reported that the smoke was allegedly rising from the territory of the oil depot.

