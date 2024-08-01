Fire broke out at one of largest oil refineries in Omsk, Russia. VIDEO
On Thursday, August 1, a fire broke out at one of the largest oil refineries located in Omsk, Russia.
This was reported by the Russian media, Censor.NET informs.
It is noted that on the territory of Gazpromneft - Omsk Oil Refinery in the Neftyaniki district of Omsk, the AVT-10 unit caught fire. This unit is designed for oil refining.
The area of the fire is about 300 square meters.
The Russian Emergencies Ministry confirmed the fire at the refinery.
