Explosions and fire broke out in Krasnodar Krai at night. VIDEO

On the night of Monday, 22 July, UAVs attacked the city of Tuapse in the Krasnodar Krai.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian media.

Local residents reported at least 4 UAVs attacking Tuapse at around 3.30am. According to them, the refinery was hit.

There have been no official statements from the local authorities.

