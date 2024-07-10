Consequences of drone strikes on oil depot in Volgograd region of Russia SATELLITE PHOTOS

Satellite images show the aftermath of a fire at an oil depot in Kalach-on-Don, Volgograd Oblast, Russia, which was attacked by drones on the night of 9 July 2024.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by "Radio Liberty".

The photo shows two lesions with thick smoke coming out of them.

According to the publication, the drones hit two fuel tank complexes located a short distance away from each other - 7 in total.

Radio Liberty also notes that only on Wednesday morning, Russian rescuers extinguished a fire at an oil depot in the city of Kalach-on-Don.

As a reminder, the governor of the Volgograd region of Russia, Andrey Bocharov, said that on the night of 9 July, Ukrainian drones attacked Kalach-on-Don and Frolovo: the target was a local oil depot.