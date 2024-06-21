SSU jointly with Armed Forces of Ukraine work on Shahed launching site and three oil refineries in Krasnodar Krai. VIDEO

Last night, the SSU conducted two successful special operations that have the Russians whining on social media. First, as part of a joint operation with the missile forces and the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the "cotton" was taken to the training ground of the 167th training centre in the village of Yeysk, from where the Russians launch Shahed drones into Ukraine. There is a warehouse for Iranian drones and their operators live in the barracks. A series of explosions followed by detonations were recorded at the training ground.

Subsequently, SSU drones, together with the Armed Forces of Ukraine's unmanned aerial vehicles, hit three refineries: Afip, Ilya, and Krasnodar. These are key plants in the southern district of the Russian Federation, which, in particular, produce fuel oil for the ships of the Black Sea Fleet. The damage to these refineries will significantly complicate the logistics of fuel oil supply, making it more expensive and time-consuming as it will have to be delivered from other refineries.

"The SSU continues the active summer season of 'cotton'. Almost every night, they 'bloom' at military facilities and enterprises that are part of the Russian military-industrial complex and work for the war against Ukraine. We predict that this season will be very hot," the source said.

