Azovproduct oil depot in Krasnodar region of Russian Federation has been burning for third day. VIDEO
The fire at the Russian Azovproduct oil depot in the city of Azov, Rostov region, which was attacked by drones on the night of 18 June, has been burning for three days.
According to Censor.NET, new video footage from the scene of the fire has been posted online. A powerful column of fire and smoke can be seen above the oil depot.
