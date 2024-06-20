Consequences of a UAV attack on Platonovskaya oil depot in Tambov region. SATELLITE PHOTO

The media published a satellite image of a fire that broke out at the Platonovskaya oil depot in the Tambov region of Russia after a drone attack on the night of 20 June.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Russian service of Radio Liberty.

"A fire at the Platonovskaya oil depot in the Tambov region on a Planet.com satellite image taken on the morning of 20 June," the publication noted.

Watch more: Azovproduct oil depot in Krasnodar region of Russian Federation has been burning for third day. VIDEO

Earlier, Russian media and the governor of the Russian region, Maxim Yegorov, reported that several drones had attacked the Platonovskaya oil depot, after which a fuel tank caught fire.

The aggressor country's Ministry of Defence claimed that Russian air defence systems had allegedly intercepted several drones over several regions.

Drones also attacked the Afip oil refinery 20 km southwest of Krasnodar.

Watch more: Drones attacked Tambov region of Russian Federation: Platonovskaya oil depot is on fire. VIDEO