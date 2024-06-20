Drones attacked Tambov region of Russian Federation: Platonovskaya oil depot is on fire. VIDEO

A fire broke out at the Platonovskaya oil depot in the Tambov region of Russia after a drone attack on the night of 20 June. A fuel tank caught fire.

This was announced by the governor of the Russian region, Maxim Yegorov, and the Russian media, Censor.NET reports.

According to Yegorov, firefighters are extinguishing the fire at the oil depot. There are no casualties, he said.

The Russian governor also wrote that the "remains" of another drone were found in the Pervomaisky municipal district - "the drone exploded in midair".

The Russian Telegram channel Shot writes that residents of the Tambov region allegedly heard the sound of a motor around 4 am.

Then there was a large explosion, smoke was seen over the local oil depot, and windows in nearby houses were shattered.

Astra writes that "the explosion caused the tank to catch fire".

