Russians report drone attacks on oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai and oil depot in Adygea. VIDEO

Ukrainian drones attack Afip oil refinery 20 km southwest of Krasnodar.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Russian media.

"The attack on the plant began around 2:30 am. According to preliminary data, the drones were shot down, but the wreckage of one of the UAVs crashed into a tank, after which a fire broke out," the Baza telegram channel writes.

According to locals, 4-5 explosions were heard in the area of the refinery.

Simultaneously with the attack on the oil refinery in the village of Afiopsky near Krasnodar, Ukrainian drones also struck an oil depot in the neighbouring village of Enem in the Republic of Adygea. This was reported by the ASTRA telegram channel.

"LUKOIL-Pivdennefteprodukt" has an oil depot in Enem.

A little later, the authorities of Krasnodar Krai announced that a person had been killed in the UAV attack.

"A Ukrainian drone crashed into a house in Slavyansk-on-Kuban in Krasnodar Krai, according to preliminary data, one person was killed," local authorities say.

According to the Russian media, the private house on which the drone fell was completely destroyed.

Slavyansk-on-Kuban is located 70 km from the refinery and oil depot near Krasnodar, which were attacked by Ukrainian drones last night. It also has an oil refinery, and it was also attacked by Ukrainian drones earlier.

