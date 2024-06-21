On night of 21 June, UAVs attacked 4 oil refineries in Russia, striking radar and electronic intelligence centres in Bryansk region and temporarily occupied Crimea - General Staff

On the night of 21 June, unmanned aerial vehicles attacked the Afip, Ilya, Krasnodar and Astrakhan oil refineries. In addition, radar stations and electronic intelligence centres of the Russian invaders in the Bryansk region and the temporarily occupied Crimea were attacked.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, last night, the Ukrainian Defence Forces successfully attacked the storage and preparation areas for the use of Shahed-136/Geranium-2, training buildings, control and communication points for these UAVs located in Krasnodar Krai. As a result of the strike, a series of explosions and a fire followed by detonation were recorded.

The General Staff also confirmed strikes on 20 June against targets in the Tambov region and the Republic of Adygea. For example, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Security Service of Ukraine attacked an enemy fuel and lubricant depot in the Tambov region. In the Republic of Adygea, the "Enemskaya" oil depot was attacked.

"At least five explosions were recorded in the area of the Enemskaya oil depot, followed by a fire. The damage to the enemy's fuel and lubricants depot in the Tambov region has also been confirmed. At least one tank with oil products is known to have been damaged," the statement said.

Information on the destruction of enemy targets is being clarified, the General Staff added.

Last night, the Russian authorities announced a massive drone attack on the Krasnodar Krai.

