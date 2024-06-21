Drones attacked Yeysk in Krasnodar Krai. VIDEO

On the night of 21 June, residents of the Krasnodar Krai reported a massive drone attack. A massive fire broke out near the military airfield in Yeysk.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Russian media with reference to the Krasnodar Krai Operational Headquarters.

Around one in the morning, the town of Yeysk in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation was attacked by drones.

A fire was also reported in the town after the UAV attack.

In addition, more than ten explosions took place near the Krasnodar village of Afipsky and the Adygea village of Yablonovsky.

In Krasnodar, special services have been deployed to the Yablonovsky Bridge and the Southern Railway Station. According to eyewitnesses, a building and buses were damaged after the UAV attack. Three people were injured.

The Krasnodar Krai Operational Headquarters reported that several municipalities in Krasnodar Territory were subjected to a massive attack: Temryuksky district, Yeysky and Seversky districts.

It is also reported that the total number of drones could be under a hundred.

