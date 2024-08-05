Group of "swimmers" in life jackets trying to cross Tisza was detained 200 metres from border - State Border Guard Service. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Six men wearing life jackets were unable to cross the Tisza River at night to get to Romania. They were detained by border guards with warning shots 200 metres from the border.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

"Neither life jackets nor the deep night helped the six 'divers' cross the Tisza river, which forms the state border with Romania. One of them is a resident of Dnipropetrovsk region, the rest are Transcarpathians. At about 2 am, 200 metres from the border, the desperate men were stopped by the border patrol from the department "Tiachiv" of the Mukachevo border guard detachment," the statement reads.

It is noted that the men tried to escape in order to avoid responsibility for the offence and a meeting with the border guards. To stop the offence, the servicemen fired warning shots, as a result of which the fugitives were stopped.

"The unfortunate conquerors of the river, which has already claimed the lives of at least four dozen men since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, deliberately agreed to the offer of the traffickers to cross the border in this way. Some of the offenders managed to pay the smugglers almost $3,500 each," the Border Guard Service added.

Reports on administrative offences under Art. 204-1 of the Code of Administrative Offences "Illegal crossing or attempt to illegally cross the state border of Ukraine" and Art. 185-10 "Malicious disobedience to a lawful order or demand of a serviceman or employee of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine or a member of a public formation for the protection of public order and the state border" were drawn up against the detainees.

As noted, the cases were sent to court. The circle of persons involved in the organisation of the trafficking of men is being established.

