Russians attacked residential building in Chernihiv region with drone strike. PHOTOS

On the afternoon of Monday, 5 August, Russian invaders attacked the house of a resident of the Novhorod-Siverskyi community in the Chernihiv region with a drone strike.

This was reported by the press service of the Main Department of the National Police in Chernihiv region, Censor.NET reports.

At the time of the attack, the owner of the house was in the yard. She was not injured. Her house was damaged: the roof and windows of the house, as well as the fence around it, were smashed.

The police recorded the aftermath of the attack and collected evidence of another Russian war crime.

Police officers of the Novhorod-Siverskyi district police department opened criminal proceedings over the attack on the private house under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation by the enemy of the laws and customs of war).

Earlier it was reported that the enemy had increased the use of FPV drones in Chernihiv and Sumy regions.

Read more: Russians attack Semenivka in border-zone of Chernihiv region: 2 households damaged