Russians attack Semenivka in border-zone of Chernihiv region: 2 households damaged

Russian occupation forces shelled Semenivka in Chernihiv region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the National Police of Ukraine.

"Today, the Russian army once again attacked the civilian population of Semenivka in Novhorod-Siverskyi district. As a result of the explosions, two residential households were damaged. The owners were not injured, but their pets were killed by the shelling," the statement said.

Watch more: Wounded occupier complains about authorities and military medicine: "Hospital is meat grinder. Putin doesn’t care about soldiers - they send half-alives to front". VIDEO

Police of Novhorod-Siverskyi district are documenting the consequences of the enemy attack. The incident will be registered in the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war).