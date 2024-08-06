Mykolaiv region: members of organised criminal group, who organised fraudulent scheme of men of military age travelling abroad, to be tried. PHOTO

A resident of Mykolaiv, together with a relative and an acquaintance from Uzhhorod, organised a fraudulent scheme to send men of military age abroad.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Prosecutor's Office of Mykolaiv region.

"The criminals were looking for men of military age and offered to cross the state border of Ukraine for a monetary reward.

The defendants would take the "clients" to Uzhhorod in a car and promise to draw up the relevant documents to allow them to cross the state border of Ukraine. The men would hand over the money and wait for several days. However, the offenders had no intention and no opportunity to organise their transfer across the border," the prosecutor's office said.

They noted that the cost of the offenders' services ranged from USD 4,000 to 8,000 thousand.

The pre-trial investigation revealed two episodes of their criminal activity.

The Mykolaiv Regional Prosecutor's Office approved and sent to court an indictment against three members of an organised criminal group on the facts of seizure and completed attempted seizure of another's property by deception (fraud) committed under martial law, which caused significant damage to the victim, by an organised group (Part 5 of Art. 190, Part 2 of Art. 15, Part 5 of Art. 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The offenders face a sentence of 5 to 12 years in prison.

