Truck collapses pedestrian bridge near Uman on Kyiv-Odesa highway. PHOTOS
A pedestrian bridge collapsed near Uman on the M-05 Kyiv-Odesa highway.
This was reported by the police of Cherkasy region, Censor.NET informs.
"There was an accident on the Kyiv-Odesa highway. Police officers are working at the scene. Information about the victims is being clarified.
Preliminarily, the truck hit a pedestrian bridge, which collapsed onto the carriageway. Traffic in the direction of Kyiv is temporarily blocked," the statement said.
Zoia Vovk, a spokeswoman for the Main Department of the National Police in the region, told Suspilne that there were no preliminary injuries.
The accident occurred at kilometre 208 of the road.
