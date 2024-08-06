ENG
Truck collapses pedestrian bridge near Uman on Kyiv-Odesa highway. PHOTOS

A pedestrian bridge collapsed near Uman on the M-05 Kyiv-Odesa highway.

This was reported by the police of Cherkasy region, Censor.NET informs.

"There was an accident on the Kyiv-Odesa highway. Police officers are working at the scene. Information about the victims is being clarified.

Preliminarily, the truck hit a pedestrian bridge, which collapsed onto the carriageway. Traffic in the direction of Kyiv is temporarily blocked," the statement said.

Zoia Vovk, a spokeswoman for the Main Department of the National Police in the region, told Suspilne that there were no preliminary injuries.

The accident occurred at kilometre 208 of the road.

