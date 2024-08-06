Road accident on Hlybochytska Street, Kyiv: derailed tram destroys 15 cars, 6 people injured. PHOTO

An accident involving a tram took place on Hlybochytska Street in Kyiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the Kyiv Patrol Police.

As noted, due to an accident on Hlybochytska Street, traffic is hampered in both directions.

According to the Kyiv City State Administration, all relevant services are working at the scene of the tram collision on Hlybochytska Street. The cause of the accident is under investigation.

"Six people have been injured. They are currently receiving medical care.

Trams 14 and 18 will be delayed in the direction of Vidradnyi Avenue," the statement said.

According to the Kyiv Operativ telegram channel, a tram derailed on Hlybochytska Street and smashed about 15 cars. The municipal transport allegedly had brake failure. There is no official information on the cause of the collision.