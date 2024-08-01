Minibus with Ukrainians crashes in Poland, driver dead. PHOTO

On Tuesday, 30 July, a fatal accident occurred near the Polish city of Poznan. A Fiat Ducato minibus carrying Ukrainians crashed into a truck.

As you know, a white Fiat Ducato minibus with Ukrainian licence plates was heading towards Warsaw. On the A2 motorway in Tulce near Poznan, it crashed into the back of a truck.

In addition to the driver, there were seven passengers on the bus. One of them was a Polish citizen, the rest were Ukrainians. Only one person was not injured. It is also noted that the 62-year-old Ukrainian driver died on the spot, while the others were taken to hospital. Two of the victims - an 83-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man - are in serious condition.

The victims had to be freed from the trapped structures of the damaged vehicle.

