ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13646 visitors online
News Photo
10 072 12

Minibus with Ukrainians crashes in Poland, driver dead. PHOTO

On Tuesday, 30 July, a fatal accident occurred near the Polish city of Poznan. A Fiat Ducato minibus carrying Ukrainians crashed into a truck.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Fakt

As you know, a white Fiat Ducato minibus with Ukrainian licence plates was heading towards Warsaw. On the A2 motorway in Tulce near Poznan, it crashed into the back of a truck.

In addition to the driver, there were seven passengers on the bus. One of them was a Polish citizen, the rest were Ukrainians. Only one person was not injured. It is also noted that the 62-year-old Ukrainian driver died on the spot, while the others were taken to hospital. Two of the victims - an 83-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man - are in serious condition.

The victims had to be freed from the trapped structures of the damaged vehicle.

Watch more: Russian military truck marked "Z" lies upside down on sidewalk in occupied Luhansk. VIDEO

Мікроавтобус Fiat Ducato врізався у вантажівку
ДТП у Польщі

Accident (348) Poland (1258)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 