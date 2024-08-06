Russian troops shelled border of Chernihiv region, damaging houses. PHOTO
Today, 6 August 2024, Russian troops shelled Semenivka, Chernihiv region.
This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military District Administration Viacheslav Chaus in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
According to him, the Russians again fired artillery at Semenivka. Four houses and a non-residential building were damaged.
Preliminarily, there were no casualties.
