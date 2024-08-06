ENG
Commander of military unit in Zhytomyr region involved subordinates in construction of his own house and shop - prosecutor’s office. PHOTO

In Zhytomyr region, the commander of a military unit was detained and served a notice of suspicion for involving servicemen in the construction of his own house and shop.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Specialised Defence Prosecutor's Office of the Central Region.

According to the investigation, the suspect engaged his subordinate servicemen in the construction of his own private house and shop. At the same time, he caused material damage to the state in the form of unjustified accrue of financial support and additional payments to these servicemen in the amount of over UAH 378 thousand.

The commander was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the CPC of Ukraine. He was served a notice of suspicion of abuse of power and official authority (Part 5 Article 426-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The issue of choosing a measure of restraint is currently being decided.

