ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10447 visitors online
News Photo War
772 0

Ruscists attacked Nikopol district: houses, agricultural company, power lines and gas pipeline were damaged. PHOTOS

On the night of 7 August 2024, the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region was restless. Since the evening, the enemy has attacked fifteen times.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Serhiy Lysak in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to the RMA, in addition to kamikaze drones and heavy artillery, Russian troops also used Grad multiple launch rocket systems.

See more: 3 people injured as result of Russian shelling of Nikopol district. PHOTOS

Where did the enemy hit?

Nikopol, Pokrovska, Myrivska, Marhanetska and Chervonohryhorivska communities were under attack.

Consequences of the attack

"A private house caught fire. In total, 3 houses and the same number of outbuildings were damaged. An agricultural company was destroyed. A power line and a gas pipeline were damaged," the statement said.

наслідки ворожої атаки на Нікопольщину
наслідки ворожої атаки на Нікопольщину
наслідки ворожої атаки на Нікопольщину
наслідки ворожої атаки на Нікопольщину
наслідки ворожої атаки на Нікопольщину
наслідки ворожої атаки на Нікопольщину
наслідки ворожої атаки на Нікопольщину

According to Lysak, no people were injured.

As Censor.NET reported, in the morning, the ruscists attacked Nikopol with drones, and fires broke out.

Author: 

shoot out (13097) Nikopol (687)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 