Ruscists attacked Nikopol district: houses, agricultural company, power lines and gas pipeline were damaged. PHOTOS

On the night of 7 August 2024, the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region was restless. Since the evening, the enemy has attacked fifteen times.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Serhiy Lysak in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to the RMA, in addition to kamikaze drones and heavy artillery, Russian troops also used Grad multiple launch rocket systems.

Where did the enemy hit?

Nikopol, Pokrovska, Myrivska, Marhanetska and Chervonohryhorivska communities were under attack.

Consequences of the attack

"A private house caught fire. In total, 3 houses and the same number of outbuildings were damaged. An agricultural company was destroyed. A power line and a gas pipeline were damaged," the statement said.















According to Lysak, no people were injured.

