3 people injured as result of Russian shelling of Nikopol district. PHOTOS
On 6 August, Russian occupiers shelled the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region with kamikaze drones and artillery.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to a telegram from the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak.
The Russians attacked Nikopol, Pokrov and Marhanets communities.
Three people were injured as a result of the shelling. Men aged 46 and 57 and a 57-year-old woman. They will be treated on an outpatient basis.
In addition, a fire department, an outpatient clinic, and a kindergarten were damaged. A private house caught fire. In total, the enemy destroyed 15 of them. 10 outbuildings, a car, solar panels and an excavator were also damaged. Power lines were damaged.
