Ruscists attacked Beryslav: man was killed
Today, on August 6, 2024, the occupiers dropped explosives from a drone on Beryslav, Kherson region.
This was reported in the telegram channel by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.
According to him, a 45-year-old resident of Beryslav sustained fatal wounds as a result of the Russian drone attack.
"Unfortunately, he died of his injuries on the spot," Prokudin said.
Earlier, Censor.NET reported that 1 person was killed and 3 others were wounded as a result of shelling by the Russian army on August 5 in Kherson region.
