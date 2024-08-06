Ruscists attacked Beryslav: man was killed

Today, on August 6, 2024, the occupiers dropped explosives from a drone on Beryslav, Kherson region.

This was reported in the telegram channel by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, a 45-year-old resident of Beryslav sustained fatal wounds as a result of the Russian drone attack.

"Unfortunately, he died of his injuries on the spot," Prokudin said.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that 1 person was killed and 3 others were wounded as a result of shelling by the Russian army on August 5 in Kherson region.