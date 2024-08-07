Attack of "Shaheds" on Kyiv region: one person injured, more than 20 houses damaged (updated). PHOTO

Russian troops have been trying to attack Kyiv region for three nights in a row. This time, the Kyiv region was attacked by a UAV. The air raid alert lasted all night - more than 8 hours.

This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration Ruslan Kravchenko on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, air defense forces were working in the region. There are enemy targets shot down.

"Unfortunately, one person was injured as a result of the falling fragments of the downed targets - shrapnel wound to the leg.

In two communities of the region, 22 private houses and outbuildings were damaged," the statement said.

According to the CMA, the roofs of the buildings were damaged, windows and doors were smashed, and facades were cut. Fences on the adjacent territories were also damaged.

"The victims will be provided with all necessary assistance. Operational services continue to record the consequences of the attack," Kravchenko concluded.

Later, the press center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs published a photo of the aftermath of the enemy attack on the Kyiv region.





Drone attack on the night of 7 August 2024

Earlier, the Air Force reported that the Russians had launched Shakhtys in Ukraine. Later it became known that explosions were heard in the Khmelnytsky region at night.

Censor.NET also reported that on the morning of 7 August, enemy drones were spotted in the Kyiv region. Air defense is in operation.

In addition, as noted, 14 Shaheds were destroyed over the Mykolaiv region. Air defense forces also shot down 4 Shaheds in the Khmelnytsky region. In Cherkasy region, 2 Shaheds were destroyed.

According to the Air Force, 30 of the 30 Shaheds were destroyed.