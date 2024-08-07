30 out of 30 Shaheds destroyed - Air Force

On the night of August 7, 2024, the Russian occupiers attacked with "Shahed" type UAVs from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Yeisk regions (RF).

This was reported by Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk, Censor.NET informs.

How many drones did the enemy launch?

According to the Air Force, 30 attack drones were detected and escorted by the Air Force's radio engineering forces.

Where were the 'Shaheds' shot down?

As a result of the anti-aircraft battle, all enemy UAVs were shot down in the Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Kharkiv and Cherkasy regions.

The forces and means of mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, anti-aircraft missile units and EW of the Air Force were used.

Drone attack on the night of August 7, 2024

Earlier, the Air Force informed that the Russians launched "Shahed" missiles over Ukraine. Later, it became known that there were explosions in the Khmelnytsky region at night.

Censor.NET also reported that on the morning of August 7, enemy drones were detected in the Kyiv region. Air defense works.

In addition, as noted, 14 "Shaheds" were destroyed over Mykolaiv Oblast. Also, air defense forces shot down 4 "Shaheds" in Khmelnytskyi. 2 ''Shaheds'' were destroyed in Cherkasy.