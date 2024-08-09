Occupiers hit Kupiansk and Zolochiv: there are wounded and damage. PHOTOS

Russian troops continue to shell the territory of the Kharkiv region.

the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Synehubov

According to him, today at 06:20 the enemy shelled Slobozhanske village (Kharkiv district, Lyptsi district). A 46-year-old man was wounded as a result of the shelling.

On 9 August at 02:30 in Zolochiv, Bohodukhiv district, private and apartment buildings and gas networks were damaged as a result of shelling from multiple rocket launchers.









A 44-year-old man was wounded in Kupiansk as a result of a nighttime shelling.

Shelling in the Kharkiv region over the previous day

Borova was under fire in the Izium district. The shelling destroyed one private house, damaged 3 private houses and one two-storey apartment building.

11:03 p.m. Kupiansk district, Kupiansk. A house burned down as a result of shelling from multiple rocket launchers. A 57-year-old woman, a 45-year-old man, a 44-year-old man were injured .

. 11:03 p.m.Kupiansk district, Kupiansk. A 2-storey shop was burning as a result of the shelling.

11:00 p.m.Kupiansk district, Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi urban-type settlement. The roof of a private house was burning as a result of the shelling.

01:05 p.m. Izium district, Pisky-Radkivski village. As a result of the shelling, coniferous litter burned on the area of 2 hectares.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy continued assault operations. Six combat engagements took place in the area of Vovchansk.

Three hostile attacks were registered in the Kupyansk sector. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Synkivka, Petropavlivka, and in the direction of Hlushkivka.

