Consequences of hostile shelling in Sumy region: two dead, including child. PHOTOS

Over the past day, the enemy fired 46 times at 33 localities in Sumy region, 130 attacks were recorded. They mainly used KABs, artillery, mortars, grenade launchers, and FPV drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of Sumy region.

"A 6-year-old boy and his 23-year-old brother died as a result of the shelling. Six civilians were wounded. Three schools, 17 residential buildings, a post office, three private cars, and the business and administrative premises of an agricultural company were damaged," the statement said.

Read more: Russians fire 27 times at Sumy region during day: 2 people killed and 6 wounded



















