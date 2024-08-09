Consequences of hostile shelling in Sumy region: two dead, including child. PHOTOS
Over the past day, the enemy fired 46 times at 33 localities in Sumy region, 130 attacks were recorded. They mainly used KABs, artillery, mortars, grenade launchers, and FPV drones.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of Sumy region.
"A 6-year-old boy and his 23-year-old brother died as a result of the shelling. Six civilians were wounded. Three schools, 17 residential buildings, a post office, three private cars, and the business and administrative premises of an agricultural company were damaged," the statement said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password