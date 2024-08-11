Consequences of Russian shelling of Sumy region. PHOTOS

Two people were wounded in the shelling in the Sumy region over the past day, and a residential building and an apartment building were damaged.

The National Police of Ukraine showed the consequences of enemy shelling, Censor.NET reports.

The National Police reported that over the past day, enemy troops fired more than 50 times at 35 settlements on the border of the Sumy region. A total of 117 attacks were recorded.

As noted, two civilians were injured as a result of the shelling. One apartment building and 32 private residential buildings, as well as a car, were damaged.

Police investigative teams were working at the scene. Law enforcement officers also assisted in the aftermath.

