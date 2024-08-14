Over tonne of heroin was destroyed in Lviv region - prosecutor’s office. PHOTOS

A court decision in Lviv region resulted in the destruction of more than a tonne of heroin being smuggled from Pakistan to the EU.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the regional prosecutor's office.

Thus, according to the court's decision, the heroin previously seized in the proceedings was destroyed.

The drug weighing more than 1 tonne was destroyed. Its value at black market prices at the time of detection was over UAH 2.3 billion.

"Preliminarily, under the public prosecution of the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office, four Turkish citizens were found guilty of smuggling the drug in particularly large amounts (Part 3 of Article 305, Part 3 of Article 307 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). In particular, from Pakistan, in transit through Ukraine, to the countries of the European Union.

The cargo of drugs weighing over 1 tonne was delivered to the seaport of Odesa region. Subsequently, to ensure unimpeded border crossing, the disguised "goods" in bags of rice were transported to Lviv, where the criminal activity was stopped," the statement said.

