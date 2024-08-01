SBI operatives liquidate interregional drug syndicate with monthly turnover of UAH 40 million. VIDEO

Law enforcement officers conducted more than 30 authorised searches in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions and shut down two drug labs. The members of the interregional group were engaged in the manufacture and sale of drugs and psychotropics on a large scale. Investigators served 15 members of the criminal organisation with a notice of suspicion.

To eliminate the offenders' activities, SBI operatives, together with investigators of the SBI Main Investigation Department, conducted a special operation involving officers of the SBI Rapid Response Unit, Special Forces, KORD National Police, TOR and Tac Team of the Patrol Police, dog handlers and other police officers from Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia regions.

It is noted that the activities of the drug syndicate were organised by a 50-year-old resident of Zaporizhzhia together with his two accomplices - residents of the Synelnykivskyi district of Dnipropetrovsk region. The leaders of the drug group were responsible for the continuous production and establishment of sales routes for the drug through controlled dealers or telegram channels.

They involved more than a dozen men in criminal activity, who were responsible for the sale and advertising of drugs and psychotropic substances. One of the members of the criminal organisation was a former law enforcement officer. As a rule, the prohibited goods were sent to customers via mail or stashes. In order to avoid being detected by the police, they used cryptocurrency wallets and bank cards registered to third parties.

Every day, the accomplices sold about half a kilogram of illegal substances. The shipments were made to different parts of Ukraine. The monthly drug turnover was about UAH 40 million.

The illicit substances sold by the members of the criminal organisation included methamphetamine, hashish, cannabis, ecstasy pills, HHC vape, and PVP salts.

During the searches, more than 20 kilograms of drugs and precursors were seized from the defendants. They also seized equipment for the manufacture and packaging of drugs, bank cards, money, draft records, equipment and weapons.

15 defendants have already been notified of suspicion. They face up to 12 years in prison.