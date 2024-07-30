Russian in pharmacy points gun at pharmacist: "I need promedol! I will shoot you. There is no promedol? Well, okay". VIDEO

A video was posted online showing a Russian man threatening an employee of a Rostov pharmacy with a gun and demanding the drug promedol.

According to Censor.NET, when the man found out that the pharmacy did not have such a drug, he hid the gun and left the establishment.

For reference:

Promedol is a synthetic drug belonging to the group of narcotic analgesics and is a phenylpiperidine derivative with analgesic, antispasmodic, antishock and hypnotic effects.

