Russian-speaking ’stowaway’ explains to Italian controller that he does not have train ticket: "Fucking prostitute! You demon slut! I have ticket, you fucking bitch!". VIDEO
A video was posted online showing a Russian-speaking man explaining to an Italian controller that he did not have a train ticket.
According to Censor.NET, the man threatens and insults the female controller with obscene language.
"A Russian-speaking stowaway was caught in Italy. His monologue is excellent," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.
Warning: Strong language!
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password