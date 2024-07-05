ENG
Russian-speaking ’stowaway’ explains to Italian controller that he does not have train ticket: "Fucking prostitute! You demon slut! I have ticket, you fucking bitch!". VIDEO

A video was posted online showing a Russian-speaking man explaining to an Italian controller that he did not have a train ticket.

According to Censor.NET, the man threatens and insults the female controller with obscene language.

"A Russian-speaking stowaway was caught in Italy. His monologue is excellent," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

Warning: Strong language!

